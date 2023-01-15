Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ELD stock opened at C$12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.61. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$284.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$1,254,311.42.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

