Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day moving average is $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 51,589 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,607 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 31,576 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

