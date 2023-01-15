Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

