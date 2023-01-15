Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EXK. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of EXK opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.00 and a beta of 1.34. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

