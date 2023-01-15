Energy Web Token (EWT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for $3.35 or 0.00015913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $110.46 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

