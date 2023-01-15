Enigma (ENG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $74,414.95

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $74,414.95 and approximately $102,429.37 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enigma

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

