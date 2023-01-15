Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

EPD opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

