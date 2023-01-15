Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

EQR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

