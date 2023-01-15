Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $914,301.61 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 49% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $115.99 million and $914,301.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00008613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,802.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00422735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.16 or 0.00842022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00106167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00601014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00214170 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,737,825 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars.

