Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $914,301.61 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 49% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $115.99 million and $914,301.61 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00008613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,802.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00422735 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016621 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.16 or 0.00842022 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00106167 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00601014 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001455 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00214170 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,737,825 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.