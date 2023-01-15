Ethereum Classic Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $238.69 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.36 or 0.00107257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.11 billion and approximately $238.69 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,844.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000408 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00419502 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016543 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.00839706 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.68 or 0.00598153 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001424 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00215294 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00215624 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,945,365 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.