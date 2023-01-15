EthereumFair Self Reported Market Cap Tops $44.41 Million (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $44.41 million and $851,008.51 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 70.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.36605766 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $881,972.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

