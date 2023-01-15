Ethernity Chain (ERN) 1-Day Volume Tops $97,276.79

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00009330 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $97,276.79 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

