Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,400 ($41.42) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,100 ($37.77) to GBX 3,230 ($39.35) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,250 ($39.60) to GBX 3,200 ($38.99) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,082.88.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. Experian has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $43.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.43%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

