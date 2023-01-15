Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRT. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $135.48. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 91.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.