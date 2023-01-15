Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FHI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.10.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.03. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $381.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,104. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,284,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,387,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

