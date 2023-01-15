Financial Review: Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) & AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) and AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and AvalonBay Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AvalonBay Communities $2.29 billion 10.23 $1.00 billion $8.79 19.10

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A AvalonBay Communities 48.74% 11.18% 6.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and AvalonBay Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 1 1 1 0 2.00 AvalonBay Communities 2 11 2 0 2.00

AvalonBay Communities has a consensus target price of $202.56, suggesting a potential upside of 20.68%. Given AvalonBay Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AvalonBay Communities is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities. The Established Communities segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy. The Other Stabilized Communities segment includes all other completed communities that have stabilized occupancy. The Development or Redevelopment Communities segment consists of communities that are under construction. The company was founded by Gilbert M. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

