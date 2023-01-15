First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rowe dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.68.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

