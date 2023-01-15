First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 0.9% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 219,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

RDVY opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $52.48.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

