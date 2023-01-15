Flower One (FLOOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2023

Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOFGet Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th.

Flower One Price Performance

Flower One has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Flower One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flower One Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation and production of medical and recreational cannabis. It owns and operates 400,000 square foot greenhouse for cannabis cultivation and 55,000 square foot cannabis production facility in Nevada; and 25,000 square-feet indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen in Las Vegas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flower One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flower One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.