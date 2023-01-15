Frax Price Index Share Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.65 Million (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $60,767.70 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Frax Price Index Share token can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00005916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Price Index Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00428621 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,266.02 or 0.30274304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.04 or 0.00865032 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Token Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Price Index Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Price Index Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Price Index Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Price Index Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Price Index Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.