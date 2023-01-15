Frax Price Tops $1.00 (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Frax token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $28.80 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,018,393,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

