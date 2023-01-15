Freeway Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,300.39 (FWT)

Freeway Token (FWT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Freeway Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Freeway Token has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $4,300.39 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

Freeway Token Profile

Freeway Token’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official website is freeway.io. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freeway Token’s official message board is medium.com/freewayfi.

Freeway Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AuBit is an asset management platform built to provide greater total returns on the World's top investment products and asset classes.”

