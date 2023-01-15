FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.38.

FTAI opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.79. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.98%.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $96,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 600.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

