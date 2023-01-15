FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

