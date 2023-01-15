FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.57. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

