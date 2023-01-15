FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,524.57 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,475.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,510.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.96.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

