FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $449.83 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $363.97 and a one year high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile



Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

