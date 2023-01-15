FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Purchases 680 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 26.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

DexCom Stock Up 1.2 %

DXCM stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.