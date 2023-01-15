FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 120 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 1.7 %

FedEx Announces Dividend

FDX opened at $188.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $256.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.67 and its 200 day moving average is $189.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

