FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 3,200 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $149.68 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

