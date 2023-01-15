FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Boosted by Analyst

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecon Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARE. CIBC decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.23.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$643.07 million and a P/E ratio of 30.11. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.29 and a 52-week high of C$18.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.53.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.57%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

