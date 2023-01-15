Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $53.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

