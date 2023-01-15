Gateway Protocol (GWP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.48

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67.09 million and approximately $2.48 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00011866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00428275 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,321.01 or 0.30249896 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.09 or 0.00904911 BTC.

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.47802972 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

