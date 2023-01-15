Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $609.86 million and $779,006.69 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.