GMX Price Hits $51.75 on Top Exchanges (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $51.75 or 0.00245058 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $433.86 million and $13.93 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GMX has traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,856,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,383,765 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

