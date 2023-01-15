Golem Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Golem token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Golem has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $222.87 million and $37.86 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003149 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00431112 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.22 or 0.30450258 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00911266 BTC.
Golem Profile
Golem’s genesis date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network.
Buying and Selling Golem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars.
