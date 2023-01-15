Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.72

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.72 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.90). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 81.90 ($1.00), with a volume of 498,013 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.83) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Griffin Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £143.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,023.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.64.

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

