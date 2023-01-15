Guggenheim Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $210.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $190.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $193.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.46.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

