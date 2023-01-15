GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Volume Hits $8,811.85

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $425.95 million and approximately $8,811.85 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004907 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006320 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

