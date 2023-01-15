H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT Raised to $57.20

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HSBC from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HTHT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of H World Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

H World Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. H World Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that H World Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in H World Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of H World Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

