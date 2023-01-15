Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $413.88

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.88 ($5.04) and traded as low as GBX 404.55 ($4.93). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 410.50 ($5.00), with a volume of 39,646 shares traded.

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £133.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 413.21.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and major earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste services; logistics services; and mining and quarrying services.

