Hartline Investment Corp Buys Shares of 6,044 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after acquiring an additional 801,560 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,849,000 after acquiring an additional 193,077 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,104,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after acquiring an additional 224,193 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,388 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $50.67.
