Hartline Investment Corp Invests $399,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

