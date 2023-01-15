Hartline Investment Corp Invests $475,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:EFV opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.