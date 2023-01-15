Hartline Investment Corp Invests $829,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 0.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

