Hartline Investment Corp Makes New Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.