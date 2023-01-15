Hartline Investment Corp Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $332.82 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $538.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.