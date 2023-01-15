Head-To-Head Contrast: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) versus Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) and Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharmaxis has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Pharmaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences -169.92% -41.76% -21.68% Pharmaxis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pharmaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alpine Immune Sciences and Pharmaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.14%. Given Alpine Immune Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpine Immune Sciences is more favorable than Pharmaxis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and Pharmaxis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences $23.44 million 11.35 -$50.33 million ($1.79) -4.89 Pharmaxis $8.75 million 3.03 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Pharmaxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats Pharmaxis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Pharmaxis

(Get Rating)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma. The company's product pipeline consists of amine oxidase inhibitors comprising semicarbazide-sensitive amine oxidase for diabetic retinopathy; selective lysyl oxidase like inhibitors targeting chronic fibrotic diseases, such as NASH, pulmonary fibrosis, kidney fibrosis, and cardiac fibrosis; and pan-lysyl oxidase inhibitors targeting severe fibrotic indications, which includes cancers and scarring. It is also developing Orbital, a dry powder inhaler to deliver high drug doses to lungs. Pharmaxis Ltd was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Frenchs Forest, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.