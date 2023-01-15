Head-To-Head Contrast: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HUYA and IAC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 3 2 2 0 1.86 IAC 1 0 9 0 2.80

Valuation and Earnings

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential downside of 19.39%. IAC has a consensus price target of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.59%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than HUYA.

This table compares HUYA and IAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.78 billion 0.72 $91.57 million ($0.18) -29.83 IAC $3.70 billion 1.17 $597.55 million ($13.28) -3.92

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -2.93% -2.74% -2.22% IAC -22.34% -5.14% -3.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of IAC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IAC beats HUYA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, software development, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

