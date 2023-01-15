Head to Head Review: Inspirato (ISPO) & Its Competitors

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Inspirato to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Inspirato has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inspirato and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Inspirato presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 236.88%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 53.67%. Given Inspirato’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.18 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.31

Inspirato’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Inspirato rivals beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.